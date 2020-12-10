UK Minister for Africa in Nairobi to progress UK-Kenya partnership

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP is in Nairobi in one of the most senior diplomatic visits to Kenya since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to progress the Kenya-UK partnership.

During the one-day visit, the Minister launched a UK-supported confidential ‘crimestoppers’ hotline for reporting crime at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), with DCI George Kinoti.

The project has been the result of a partnership between the DCI and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The Minister also visited Westlands Primary School with Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to build momentum ahead of the UK and Kenya co-chairing the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) next year, when Kenya will lead global action to educate every child.

Under Kenya and the UK’s leadership, the ambition is to raise KES 550 billion globally to educate children across the world.

The Minister also gave a speech to mark Human Rights Day at Nairobi University, where he set out the UK’s commitment to human rights and open societies. In a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he also welcomed Kenya’s upcoming seat on the United Nations Security Council, and looked forward to working together on regional security.

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said: “It is great to be back in Nairobi to build on all areas of the UK-Kenya partnership. Our relationship on security continues to grow, including through our support to help fight crime, and we’re looking forward to joining forces next year to lead global action to educate every child.”

The visit comes after the UK and Kenya signed a trade agreement on 8 December in London. The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) lays the foundations to expand on bilateral trade, already worth KES 200 billion (£1.4 billion) a year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed a five-year Strategic Partnership during a meeting in Downing Street in January of this year.