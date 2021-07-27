UK mobilises Ksh 20B investment into Big Four projects

The United Kingdom has announced Ksh 20 billion of new government and private investment into Kenya’s Big Four Projects which include affordable housing and manufacturing.

Speaking at Mansion House in the City of London, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced Ksh 5.2 billion of UK Aid which is to be matched by Ksh 3.5 billion of private investment to finance 10,000 green affordable homes for Kenyans.

These quality homes will be energy and water-efficient properties for low and middle-income families and will contribute to Kenya’s goal of building 500,000 new affordable homes by 2022.

The investment will go directly into projects and is a combination of UK government aid and privately raised funds.

Further, the UK announced Ksh 550 million of new UK funding to accelerate Kenya’s climate transition, including projects supporting renewable energy, clean cooling, and forest restoration – including Kaptagat Forest.

In London’s historic financial district, the Foreign Secretary also announced the launch of the Nairobi International Financial Centre, in partnership with the City of London.

This partnership will deepen links between Kenya and London cementing Nairobi’s status as a financial hub.

In addition, Ksh 67 million of new UK funding for policy advice and technical assistance to support the development of green manufacturing in Kenya, including manufacturing of electric vehicles will be announced.

The funding is aiming at building the UK’s Manufacturing Africa programme, which has already supported Ksh 4.2 billion of new manufacturing investment into Kenya.

In finality, the completion of the Ksh 33 billion Kipeto Wind Farm, backed by the UK’s Actis in partnership with the US Government will be announced.

These developments come as President Uhuru Kenyatta began his three-day visit to London Tuesday.

On a packed first day, the President’s visit focused heavily on trade, business and climate change.

The Head of State during his visit also met COP26 President Alok Sharma at the historic Kew Gardens to celebrate progress on the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action.

Earlier this year, the UK and Kenya ratified a new Economic Partnership Agreement to provide continuity for Ksh 200 billion of annual trade between Kenya and the UK, including duty and quota-free access to the British market for Kenyan exports.

The Foreign Secretary also announced the UK Government will help Kenyan firms take advantage of this trade deal, by funding a Ksh 2.7 billion digital customs system to help smooth trade.

President Kenyatta was joined at the business forum by Cabinet Secretaries Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Mohammed Aden (East African Community & Regional Development).

Also present were State House Deputy Chief of Staff Ruth Kagia, and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu as well as his UK counterpart in Kenya Jane Marriott.