UK PM congratulates Kenya on its return to FIA WRC

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gifted President Uhuru Kenyatta a model car from the 1962 East African Safari Rally, to congratulate Kenya on the return of the Safari Rally this year.

Ever wondered what a Prime Minister gets a visiting President as a gift? In our case, it was a model car 🚙 from the 1962 East African Safari Rally, to congratulate Kenya on the return of the Safari Rally this year. From 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson to 🇰🇪 President Kenyatta 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZKbXOd6BIw — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) August 2, 2021

Kenya hosted the 7th leg of FIA World Rally Championship [WRC] in June this year with Frenchman Sebastian Ogier sealing his 53rd career victory and his fourth this season, putting him in control of his quest to collect an eighth title.

President Kenyatta announced that the country will host the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally every year until 2026.

1/3 Kenya🇰🇪 will host the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally every year until 2026, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. #WRCSafariRally2021 #SafariRallyKenya pic.twitter.com/QWC90WPfFg — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 27, 2021

This is after the Government secured the hosting rights of the elite motorsport event from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the WRC after years of intense lobbying and preparations.

“It gives me great pleasure, therefore, to announce, that we have agreed, with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the World Rally Championship (WRC), to continue hosting the Safari Rally in Kenya, every year until 2026,” the President affirmed.

At the same time, the President announced immediate Government plans to commence preparations for next year’s WRC Safari Rally.

“In this regard, my administration will immediately start preparations for the next Safari Rally event, and I commit the required financial investment towards another successful championship in Kenya,” he said.

Motorsport UK on the other hand has confirmed that work is already underway to try and bring about the UK’s swift return to the World Rally Championship after it was dropped for 2021

Months of uncertainty around the 2021 instalment of Rally GB were finally ended early this year when the WRC Promoter managing director confirmed it would not take place due to funding constraints.