UK PM defends government’s proposed 1% pay rise for health workers

Written By: Sputnik

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended on Sunday a controversial one-percent pay rise proposal for health workers, claiming that the government is trying to give them “as much as we can” in the light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

“What we have done is try to give them as much as we can at the present time. The independent pay review body will obviously look at what we’ve proposed and come back,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a vaccination center in Brent, northwest London.

Also Read  Stop peddling falsehoods on Covid-19 vaccination, Uhuru cautions Kenyans

The UK government is facing mounting pressure to reconsider its proposed one-percent pay rise for health workers.

On Saturday, four major health unions wrote an open letter to finance minister Rishi Sunak to express their “utter dismay” at the offer and called for a fair pay deal for the people who have literally kept the country alive for the last year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has called the proposal “an insult,” claiming that the “COVID heroes” deserve more.

Also Read  Italy blocks AstraZeneca shipment to Australia

Johnson urged people on Sunday to remember that since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a public sector pay freeze.

Also Read  Pope Francis to meet powerful Shia cleric in Iraq

“We’re in pretty tough times,” he said, adding that he is “massively grateful” to the National Health Service and social care workers.

The one-percent pay rise, which according to trade unions would equate to as little as £3.50 ($4.8) extra per week, has been suggested to the independent NHS Pay Review Body by the Department of Health and Social Care.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Eric Biegon

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR