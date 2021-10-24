UK promises cooperation in murder of Kenyan woman by British soldier

The United Kingdom undertook on Sunday to leave no stone unturned until justice is served to the family of Kenyan woman killed by a British soldier in Nanyuki in 2012.

Amid revelation that an infantryman who executed Agnes Wanjiru has been named by his army comrades, UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott noted that senior military officers from the UK will be coming to Kenya in the coming weeks to discuss the incident and ‘UK support to the Kenyan investigation.’

“I share the concern about the tragic death of Agnes Wanjiru in 2012 – my thoughts are with her family and the community. I can assure Kenyans that the UK is fully cooperating with the investigation and will help in any way we can.” She said

According to Marriott, the UK’s Special Investigation Branch carried out initial enquiries in Kenya In 2012, including providing information about British personnel to Kenyan police. She however disclosed that no further requests were received at that time.

“Following the conclusion of a Kenyan inquest in 2019, we understand that the Kenyan authorities are looking into the murder. We will support that Kenyan police investigation.” She said

The top diplomat maintains that the conduct of the UK military in Kenya is incredibly important noting that they do a lot of good in Nanyuki, for the economy and the community.

Even so, she acknowledges that Wanjiru’s murder brings to the fore the fact that there are issues that need to be addressed.

The 21-year-old Wanjiru, said to have been a sex worker, was found dead after partying with the British troops 9 years ago. Her body was later located in a septic tank at a hotel in Nanyuki. A murder probe has been opened by the British Royal Military police amid calls to investigate a potential cover-up.