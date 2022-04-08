UK property firm Baron & Cabot launches into the Kenyan market

Baron & Cabot, a UK property investment company has opened offices in the Country to provide Kenyans with investment opportunities in the UK.

Company founder Mark Pearson says, “Baron & Cabot is undoubtedly the fastest growing UK property investment company in the world. We aim to help Kenyans with the ability to provide mortgages and buying of property through thorough research for the safety of their investment in the UK.”

Investing in property in the UK is greatly considered to be one of the lowest risk investments in the world, with consistent long-term returns factored in by continuous growth within the country.

Pearson says Baron & Cabot has built a market leading research strategy for the investor to simply just choose what would be suitable for them.

The investor is also granted a step-by-step guide on sourcing the right property to purchase in the UK. This gives the investor the power and confidence to ask the right questions for profitable property investment.

“As the demand for property investment rises within African investors, our main goal is to make sure the process of property investment always remains transparent and simple.” he said.

Foreigners can legally buy property or have banks offer favourable mortgage terms for investment. This investment platform gives Kenyans an opportunity to invest in property with ease and without limitations.

“Our introduction in Kenya will greatly impact property investment and sourcing in the UK, thus creating more options for investors”, James Walsh, Head of Sales at Baron & Cabot Research said.