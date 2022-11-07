UK rap group NSG announce Africa dates including Kenya

The group is scheduled to perform in Nairobi on December 11th.

East London collective NSG, also known as the Area Boys have announced the dates for their remaining African tour. The ensemble which consists of Papii Abz, Dope, Mxjib, Mojo, Kruddz and OGD is scheduled to perform in Nairobi.

The group will perform in Lusaka, Zambia on December 9th, Lagos, Nigeria on December 16th and Accra, Ghana on December 22nd.

This will be the second time the group is in the country; they performed in Kenya in 2021 on Jamuhuri day.

While performing in Uganda, the group discussed their African roots and how it brought them together.

“The days when being African wasn’t cool, we represented regardless. It could be subconsciously or consciously, but our western African heritage has always played a part in our friendship, and it’s mostly showcased through music.”

Roadblock Africa Tour 🌍 Tickets out Wednesday! 🇿🇲🇰🇪🇳🇬🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/pBMh3hWnD7 — Area Boyz (@NSG) November 6, 2022

The group gained global popularity in 2019 when their song “Options,” featuring Tion Wayne, saw them grab their first top 20 on the UK charts. Since then, they have had a long string of hits from “OT Bop” to “Airplane Mode,” which featured on Nines’ chart-topping album Crabs In a Bucket.

