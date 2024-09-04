UK slashes inspection fees on some Kenyan horticulture exports

The United Kingdom has reduced checks and inspection fees for some Kenyan horticulture produce in efforts to boost exports.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya as a result, Kenya has also reduced import duty of whiskey from the United Kingdom from 35pc to 25pc.

Kenya exported vegetables and fruits worth Ksh 20.3 billion in the months of January, February and March this year to the United Kingdom which was an increase of 1.5pc when compared to the same period in last year.

Kenya is optimistic that export horticulture exports will increase for the rest of this year after the UK reduced the inspection rate of some produce from 10pc to 5pc.

Snow peas joins Kenyan cut flowers as produce with less checks in the UK market after Kenya increased its pesticide surveillance on horticulture destined for key markets.

UK investors have further pledged build a Ksh 1.3 billion Macadamia and cashew nuts processing facility in Lamu to boost exports and create jobs.