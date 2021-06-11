UK to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorest countries

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that Britain will donate at least 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries within the next year.

The pledge comes ahead of the G7 Summit, which begins in Cornwall Friday. At the Summit world leaders are expected to announce they will provide at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses through dose sharing and financing.

“As a result of the success of the UK’s vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them. In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good.” Johnson said

To jump-start the roll out, the UK will donate 5 million doses by the end of September, beginning in the coming weeks, primarily for use in the world’s poorest countries.

The Prime Minister has also committed to donating a further 95 million doses within the next year, including 25 million more by the end of 2021. 80% of the 100m doses will go to COVAX and the remainder will be shared bilaterally with countries in need.

“At the G7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus.” the UK PM said

The UK helped to establish COVAX last year and is its fourth-biggest donor, pledging £548 million to the scheme. COVAX has so far provided 81 million doses to 129 of the world’s poorest countries. 96% of these were the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the development of which was funded by the UK.

“This unprecedented model, which puts people squarely above profit, means over half a billion doses have been administered in 160 countries so far.” Johnson said

With the support of the UK Government, Oxford-AstraZeneca are distributing their vaccines on a not for profit basis the world. Thanks to this commitment, half a billion people have received a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine so far.

“Since the start of this pandemic the UK has led the way in efforts to protect humanity against this deadly disease. Over a year ago we funded the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on the basis it would be distributed at cost to the world.” he remarked

At the G7 leaders will also discuss how to expand the supply of vaccines internationally, with the Prime Minister asking the group to encourage pharmaceutical companies to adopt the Oxford-AstraZeneca model of providing vaccines of cost for the duration of the pandemic. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have already pledged to share 1.3 billion doses on a non-profit basis with developing countries.

Leaders are expected to discuss additional ways to support countries experiencing acute coronavirus emergencies and put in place mechanisms to prevent future pandemics. This follows on from commitments made at the virtual meeting of G7 leaders earlier this year.

The cost of donating the UK’s surpluses will be classified as Overseas Development Assistance (ODA). This will be in addition to the £10bn already committed in aid this year.

The doses the UK has announced it will donate today will be drawn from the UK’s expected excess supply.