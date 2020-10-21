UK to host crucial climate change conference ´COP26´

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is expected to take place next year at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

It was originally scheduled for November 2020 but has been postponed to November 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK has been chosen to host the major UN climate change summit an event it will co-host with Italy on 1 – 12 November 2021.

The climate talks will bring together over 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle climate change.

This is the most important climate summit since the landmark Paris Agreement was agreed at COP21 in 2015.

The postponement means that the COP26 will now take place after the ‘by 2020’ deadline for numerous components of the Paris Agreement.

UN officials expect nations to continue to work to deliver their updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) by the end of 2020.

The Conference of Parties, known as COP, is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It brings together the 197 nations and territories known as Parties that have signed on to the Framework Convention.