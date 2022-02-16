Ukambani governors drum up support for Azimio la Umoja

Three Ukambani governors have embarked on campaigns to popularise Azimio La Umoja in the region.

Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana, Charity Ngilu of Kitui and Dr Alfred Mutua of Machakos are determined to tame the influence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The trio commenced the Azimio la Umoja campaigns vowing to work together for the good of the people of lower eastern.

Addressing a public rally in Makueni County, Mutua said their focus is to address the challenges that the region face by rallying the people behind a national leader with the capacity to bring positive change.

The County bosses also witnessed the opening of the Makueni grain value chain plant in Makindu Town.

The trio addressed a series of rallies in Makindu, Kikima and Mbumbuni towns where they reiterated their resolve to rally the community behind Mr Odinga on his march to State House.

Governor Ngilu lamented that Kambas were tired of staying in the opposition, adding that being out of government had cost the region immensely in terms of development.

“We have to be in the next government which will be formed by Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja Movement,” she told the rallies.

Echoing Ngilu’s sentiments, Dr Mutua and Prof Kibwana said the time was ripe for an Odinga presidency noting that the ODM chief was best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Raila is a trustworthy leader who will bring about quality leadership, strengthen devolution, end marginalization and reengineer the country’s economy,” said Kibwana.

Mutua accused Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of attempting to auction his people for selfish gains terming the move as detrimental to Kambas endeavour to be in government.

Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto says his administration will fully implement the big four development agenda if elected President in the forthcoming August polls.

Ruto who spoke Wednesday during a tour of Murang’a County said he is best suited to revive the agenda which he regretted had been abandoned.

Presented a bus to Ngurweini Secondary School in Kandara and later shared our Uchumi Kwanza message with the residents in company of ANC party leader @MusaliaMudavadi, area MP @WahomeHon a host of MPs, MCAs and aspirants.

Ruto pointed out that he is passionate and keen on achieving what he had set out to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi rallied the residents to support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying their sole agenda was to ensure the economy of the country improves.

Leaders present led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Mathira’s Rigathi Gachagua criticised Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege for allegedly making vote-rigging remarks saying such utterances were unacceptable.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will on Tuesday next week start hearing the case against Ms. Chege.

And the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) says it will field candidates in all elective posts during the August elections apart from the presidency.

Addressing the press today at Chui House, the party leader Kanduyi lawmaker Wafula Wamunyinyi reiterated that the party is fully behind ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

He noted that as leaders of DAP-K, they believe that ODM chief is best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On his part, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa criticised Mudavadi for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, urging the people of Western Kenya to support Azimio la Umoja.