Ukambani MPs allied to DP Ruto teargassed in Kitui

Police in Kitui teargassed and scuttled political meetings organized by Ukambani MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Trouble started when the Tangatanga team, led by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, made their first stop at Mathima market in Kitui South where they intended to sell DP Ruto’s 2022 agenda.

Others included Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) and Fabian Kyule (Kangundo).

A few minutes into the meeting, a contingent of anti-riot police officers arrived and demanded that it be called off with immediate effect.

The MPs tried to reason with the officers but in vain. They lobbed teargas canisters at the growing crowd, effectively ending the campaign rally even before it began.

The officers then herded the lawmakers and their handlers into their cars and escorted them out of Kitui South Constituency.

They then decided to proceed to Kwa Kilui and Kiusyani centres in Kitui Rural but met the same fate.

Police would teargas them whenever they made a stopover and attempted to address wananchi.

They were even teargassed as they addressed reporters in the outskirts of Kiusyani market.

The officers then escorted the convoy up to Kwa Vonza market where the besieged legislators decided to call it a day.

The leaders expressed displeasure with the police resolve to deny them the opportunity to talk to wananchi terming it a violation of their constitutional freedom of expression and association.

Mbai said their planned meet-the-people tour bore no sinister agenda and police had no right to scuttle them.

“It is very unfortunate but we want it known that no amount of intimidation will deter us from fighting for what is best for Wanjiku,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Munyaka who said they were keen on leading the Kamba community “to the winning team come to 2022 General Election. We must be in the government regardless of whatever it takes.”

This comes a few days after the Ministry of Health protocols emphasised that political gatherings should cease to be held.