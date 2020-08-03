Ukambani Senators to defy party positions on proposed sharing formula

Written By: Edward Kabasa
23

Ukambani Senators vow to shoot down proposed sharing formula

Ukambani Senators say they are ready to defy party positions to ensure the region does not lose any money in the on-going impasse over the revenue sharing formula.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, the lawmakers accused political parties of exerting undue pressure on Senators to back what they claim is an unpopular formula.

On Tuesday Senators are expected to proceed with debate on the revenue sharing formula, in what may prove a litmus test to political cohesion in the country.

Also Read  Father, son deny defiling their kin for over four years

It has been a weekend of serious political lobbying as leaders seek to reach a middle ground over the contentious revenue sharing formula.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Senators drawn from the lower Eastern Region have accused the Wiper Party of trying to convince them to back the contentious formula.

Also Read  UoN Lecturer Dr Ouko succumbs to COVID-19 complications

The lawmakers said they will not be intimidated into backing a formula that threatens to expose their counties to financial constraints.

Last week, the Senate House dismissed an amendment to delay the proposed new formula on the third basis revenue allocation proposed by Senate Minority Whip Irungu Kang’ata.

25 Senators voted against the amendment while 22 Senators voted in support of the same.

Also Read  Construction of floating footbridge at Likoni channel commences

The Senate will now reconvene on Tuesday to debate an amendment by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja that seeks to counter the disputed formula proposed by the Senate Finance and Budget Committee.

Several leaders have asked the House to resolve the Stalemate on the proposed sharing formula whose delay is threatening to bring services in the counties to a halt.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR