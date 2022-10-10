Ukraine War: Liberating towns is a shot in the arm for Ukrainian troops

As you drive around the Donbas there are more signs of Russia’s depleted army. We witnessed Ukrainian forces towing away a troop carrier and a large self-propelled gun – both still marked with the Russian “Z”.

Some of the collected, discarded materiel the Russian leave behind. PHOTO: BBC

Ukraine’s now captured more Russian armour than it’s been supplied by the West. Dozens more burnt-out military vehicles, too damaged to salvage, have been left rusting on the sides of roads. Boxes of unused ammunition are collected to be used against their former owners. The Donbas is also still littered with lethal mines – which will take years to clear.

Any sense of euphoria among Ukrainian troops is not always shared among the people they’ve freed from Russian control. Liberation comes with a costly legacy.

Those who survived the shelling are wondering how they’ll make it through the winter. Tens of thousands of people are without power and running water.