Ukraine War: Russia trying to divide allies using gas – Poland

The “era of Russian fossil fuel in Europe” is coming to an end, the European Commission president warned – hours after Moscow cut off gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria.

Ursula von der Leyen said it showed Russia’s “unreliability” as a supplier.

Political leaders in Warsaw and Sofia had already said Russian energy giant Gazprom’s move amounted to “blackmail”.

But the Kremlin said Russia had been forced into the action by the “unfriendly steps” of Western nations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow remains a reliable energy partner.

Gazprom’s cut-off follows Poland and Bulgaria’s refusal to pay for gas in Russian roubles – a demand made by President Vladimir Putin in March, which was designed to shore up the faltering currency battered by Western sanctions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Gazprom said it had “completely suspended gas supplies” to Poland and Bulgaria in line with the decree issued by Mr Putin.

The company also warned the countries – which are transit states for Russian gas – that any unauthorised withdrawal of gas intended for other European nations would see supplies reduced by an equivalent amount.

Polish state gas company PGNiG confirmed that Gazprom’s supplies to the country had been halted and warned that it reserved “the right to seek compensation”.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said “appropriate legal steps” will be taken against Gazprom, while his deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, told the BBC that Russia was seeking to “foster divisions” between Western allies.