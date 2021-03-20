Ulinzi Starlets beat Kibera Ladies to narrow league leaders gap


Ulinzi Starlets beat Kibera Soccer Ladies 3-1 at Stima Grounds,on Saturday March 20th 2021 in an FKF Women's Premier League Zone A match.

 

The win, a second successive after their last weekend’s 4-1 win against Kayole Starlets   saw them consolidate their second position on 23 points, four adrift of Thika Queens.

At Stima grounds, Captain Neddy Okoth gave Ulinzi Starlets the lead  in the 35th minute. Kibera Soccer Ladies equalized two minutes to the breather through Laventine Lihamo.

Ulinzi returned   rejuvenated side in the second half  and assumed the lead as Siliya Rahosa’s effort went past a hapless  Kibera goal minder  Pauline Muthakye.

Lucy Mukhwana put the icing on the cake for the army side   bagging a third goal in the 56th minute.

Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph  Wambua attributed the win to a change in tactics by his side.

 

Ulinzi Starlets captain Neddy Okoth celebrates after scoring during their league encounter against Kibera Soccer Ladies at Stima Grounds,Saturday March 20th 2021. Ulinzi Starlets won the match 3-1.

 

‘’our opponents had overpowered us with the long balls but we had to change tactics in the second half and within the opening 8 minutes of the second half we had already scored two goals and by the time our opponents realized we had already sealed the victory’’, Wambua said.

Kibera Soccer ladies have now lost two matches on the trot following their last weekend’s 1-2 defeat by Mathare United Women Fc and lie 6th in the 8 team standings with nine points from 9 matches.

 

Head coach Byrone Khainga bemoaned lack of concentration for the loss.

’’ We will have to go back to the drawing board and strive to keep concentration which was evident in our loss today. The squad played well but it’s all in the mind, we are going to work on the psychological bit of the game’’,  Byrone remarked.

FKF WPL  Fixtures

Zone A

Sunday, 21/03/2021 fixture

Mathare United Women vs Makolanders (KCB Sports Club, 10 am

Kayole Starlet vs Gaspo Women (Stima Members Club,  2 pm)

Zone B Sunday, 21/03/2021 fixture

Kisumu Allstarlets vs Eldoret Falcons (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 12 noon)

Oserian Ladies FC vs Vihiga Queens FC (Oserian Ground, 12 noon)

