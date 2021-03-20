Ulinzi Starlets beat Kibera Ladies to narrow league leaders gap

Ulinzi Starlets beat Kibera Soccer Ladies 3-1 to narrow the gap between them and Football Kenya Federation Women League Zone ‘A’ leaders Thika Queens.

The win, a second successive after their last weekend’s 4-1 win against Kayole Starlets saw them consolidate their second position on 23 points, four adrift of Thika Queens.

At Stima grounds, Captain Neddy Okoth gave Ulinzi Starlets the lead in the 35th minute. Kibera Soccer Ladies equalized two minutes to the breather through Laventine Lihamo.

Ulinzi returned rejuvenated side in the second half and assumed the lead as Siliya Rahosa’s effort went past a hapless Kibera goal minder Pauline Muthakye.

Lucy Mukhwana put the icing on the cake for the army side bagging a third goal in the 56th minute.

Ulinzi Starlets head coach Joseph Wambua attributed the win to a change in tactics by his side.

‘’our opponents had overpowered us with the long balls but we had to change tactics in the second half and within the opening 8 minutes of the second half we had already scored two goals and by the time our opponents realized we had already sealed the victory’’, Wambua said.

Kibera Soccer ladies have now lost two matches on the trot following their last weekend’s 1-2 defeat by Mathare United Women Fc and lie 6th in the 8 team standings with nine points from 9 matches.

Head coach Byrone Khainga bemoaned lack of concentration for the loss.

’’ We will have to go back to the drawing board and strive to keep concentration which was evident in our loss today. The squad played well but it’s all in the mind, we are going to work on the psychological bit of the game’’, Byrone remarked.

FKF WPL Fixtures

Zone A

Sunday, 21/03/2021 fixture

Mathare United Women vs Makolanders (KCB Sports Club, 10 am

Kayole Starlet vs Gaspo Women (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Zone B Sunday, 21/03/2021 fixture

Kisumu Allstarlets vs Eldoret Falcons (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 12 noon)

Oserian Ladies FC vs Vihiga Queens FC (Oserian Ground, 12 noon)

