Ulinzi Starlets trounce Mathare United in league encounter

Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Ulinzi Starlets trounced Mathare United 9-0, in a FKF Women Premier League match that was played today at the Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

The military side captained by lethal striker Neddy Otieno raced into a 4-0 lead at half time and, it would have been more were it not for a stellar performance from Mathare’s goalkeeper.

In the second half though there was no place for hiding as Ulinzi Starlets run riot, scoring five more goals to finish the game 9-0 and give Mathare United Women a serious hiding.

more to follow…..

