Ulinzi’s Wamalwa to miss rest of season due to injury

Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing a successful shoulder injury.

Wamalwa suffered an injury during Ulinzi’s 1-0 defeat to AFC Leopards at the start of this month with the club confirming he will be out for the rest of the season.

The Harambee Stars striker went down on his shoulder following a challenge from Collins Shivachi in the 90th minute.

Wamalwa has scored seven goals in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

Ulinzi will on Sunday host Kisumu AllStars at the Afraha Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC will host Mathare United at the Mbaraki grounds in Mombasa while Posta Rangers take on KCB at the Machakos county stadium.

Kariobangi Sharks travel to Kisumu to play Western Stima as AFC Leopards square it out with Sofapaka at the Mumias Sports Complex.