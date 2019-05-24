Umaru Kasumba crowned April Player of the Month

Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba has become the second player after Enock Agwanda to bag two Sportpesa/LG player of the month award in one season.

This is after the Ugandan forward who bagged the February 2019 award was feted for his exemplary performance in April during an award ceremony held at Eastleigh Secondary School on Friday 24th May.

“I knew you would come back and give me another award. I’m a believer so when I told you that I’ll win it again before the season ends it was out of my faith,” Kasumba chided the award organizers

The former SC Villa man was in scintillating form for Batoto Ba Mungu in April scoring seven goals, strikes that helped his side, close on leaders Gor Mahia in table standings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kasumba began the month with a brace in the 2-0 win over Zoo FC in Kericho before scoring the all important-last minute winner against KCB in Machakos. He then found the back of the net in the one 1-1 draw against Kariobangi and the 1-0 win over Sony Sugar before ending the month with a brace in the two-all draw against Mathare United.

The clinical forward saw off competition from AFC Leopards’ Whyvonne Isuza, Kakamega Homeboyz’ Allan Wanga and Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng to win the award.

He garnered 23 points while Isuza came in closely second with 21. Wanga was third with 16 while Enosh Ochieng picked 10 votes.

He walks home with Ksh. 100,000 courtesy of sponsors Sportpesa , a personalized trophy and a 49 inch LG TV. His team gets Ksh. 100,000.

He’s the fourth recipient of the award this season after Peter Thiong’o, Abdallah Hassan and Justin Ndikumana. The trio won the December, January and March awards respectively.

“I have done my part and os it is upon selectors to see if I’m good enough for the national team or not. But I’m a patient man and if I’m not called then it means the time is not ripe for me. Meanwhile that will not derail my ambitions to reach the top. I just need to keep doing my best and everything will come like this award,” Kasumba said of his omission from Uganda Cranes from the Africa Cup of Nations squad.