Umoja Mbuyu dam wall collapses following heavy rains in Nyandarua

As the country continues to receive above-normal rainfall, the Umoja Buyu dam on the border between Laikipia and Nyandarua counties has been washed away.

The dam in Leshau Pondo ward of Ndaragwa Sub County is said to have filled with water before the wall collapsed spilling all the water.

Residents claim water from the dam has caused flooding downstream with some losing their crops which were swept away by the runoff water.

Residents are faulting the contractor who did a shoddy job when constructing the dam that was hoped would help residents with water supply since the area is arid.

They are now appealing to the government to help reconstruct the dam so as to collect the rainwater before the season ends.