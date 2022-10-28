Umoja Sounds release third EP ‘Out Of The Comfort Zone’

The EP is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Umoja Sounds has released its third EP called Out Of The Comfort Zone. Prior to this, the trio of Kevin Prvk, Akula ‘Dunga’ Akwabi and Robert Jakech has been prolific in releasing song collaborations with various artists from East Africa.

The 6-track EP starts with a thoughtful analogy from Kenya’s poet laureate Mufasa then breaks into “Higher” with Kenya’s Emma Cheruto. “Venus” features Rwanda’s Ariel Wayz and Fredrick Mulla from Tanzania while the groovy yet mellow chorded banger “Designer” features Jay Rox from Zambia. “Stamina” features 1der Jr from Uganda. Marleen XPlastaz stars in the R&B-influenced “Bayana” bringing the EP to a close.

As part of their collaborative efforts with selected talents from East Africa and Zambia, they bring wonderful mixtures of Afro-Caribbean, AfroPop fused with R&B in Soul soundscapes and classical realms to mainstream consciousness.

The EP invites new fans into their sonic genius, packed with East African urban sounds and sensibilities while maintaining global adherence and sentimentality.

