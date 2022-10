The National Environment Management Authority NEMA now says it will continue with the crackdown on the use of plastic bags in the country. Speaking during the United Nations Persons of the year award 2022 held in Nairobi, NEMA Director General Mamo B Mamo whose organization was feted in the ceremony said the impact of plastic pollution may have led to the crisis of climate change. Aoron Nanok a Senior Agronomist from Turkana County is this year’s United Nations Person of the year Award winner.

