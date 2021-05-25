UN calls for immediate release of Mali president

Written By: BBC

President Bah Ndaw (centre) is reportedly being held by Malian soldiers near the capital Bamako

The UN mission in Mali has demanded an immediate release of President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, after reports that they were detained by soldiers.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a tweet (in French), the Minusma mission also called for “calm” in the impoverished West African nation.

This come after reports that interim President Ndaw and PM and Mr Ouane were driven by soldiers to the Kati military camp near the capital, Bamako.

Also Read  Mudavadi intensifies Mt. Kenya political excursion

This raised fears of a second coup within a year in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Defence Minister Souleymane Doucouré has also reportedly been detained.

Late on Monday, Mr Ouane told AFP in a phone call that soldiers “came to get him”. The news agency said the line then was cut.

The African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the EU and the US also condemned the arrests, saying Mali’s top politicians must be released without any preconditions.

Also Read  Nigerian army chief Ibrahim Attahiru killed in air crash

The reported detentions came just hours after a government reshuffle, which saw two senior army officers who took part in last year’s coup replaced.

Once again Mali is looking unstable just nine months after the military coup that saw President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta removed from office, the BBC’s Africa editor Will Ross reports.

Also Read  Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 5.7pc after 111 new cases

He says that many Malians had welcomed Mr Keita’s departure – but there’s anger at the dominance of the military in the transitional government and the slow pace of promised reforms.

A previous coup in 2012 led to militant Islamists exploiting the instability to seize territory in northern Mali.

French troops helped regain territory, but attacks continue.

Map
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR