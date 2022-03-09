UN counterterrorism office launched in Nairobi

The new United Nations Office of Counterterrorism (UNOCT) in Nairobi that was launched Wednesday will boost national, regional and international efforts to combat terrorism.

Dr. Fred Matiangi who was a keynote speaker at the launch in the UN complex, Gigigiri hailed the premier regional office as a pragmatic appreciation of Kenya’s strategic location and its history in fighting terror.

The new office will offer East African region member countries collaborations and partnerships in combating the Al-Shabaab and other terror groups in the region.

It will also coordinate the training and capacity-building of security agencies in modern counter-terrorism strategies.