UN-Habitat calls for faster acceleration of new urbanisation agenda

The UN-Habitat Executive Director General Maimuna Mohammed says there is a need to accelerate the new urban agenda focusing on passing the resolutions and provide strategic guidance on cities management.

Maimuna says National and local governments, civil society and NGOs, business leaders, academics, experts and other United Nations agencies must work on a multilateral co-operation to achieve this.

This even as it emerged during the first day of the first ever UN habitat assembly that every week three million people across the globe move to town and cities particular in Asia and the African continent.

The Assembly, the highest-level decision-making body focusing on sustainable urbanization and human settlements will have its spotlight on solutions to emerging challenges and maximize on opportunities through innovation.

The theme of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Innovation for a better quality of life in cities and communities, will be evident throughout the United Nations compound in Gigiri Nairobi from the Urban Expo featuring innovations from over 40 companies.

During the opening day of the Assembly, Martha Dalgado from Mexico was tasked with the responsibility of leading the assembly as the President until after four years.

Earlier, the United Nations Environment Programme Acting Executive Director Joyce Msuya said that more than 70 % of the global population will reside in the cities by the year 2050.

She said this is likely to put a strain on the meagre resources available even as the cities are grappling with water shortage and air pollution.

“We need to protect the environment by focusing on proper waste disposal strategies in the cities,” she added

She further said in terms of housing, it cannot only be done on the basis of affordability alone but innovation must be taken into consideration.