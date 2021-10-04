UN-Habitat pushes for urgent action towards attaining carbon-free world

by Christine Muchira
UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif has called for urgent action for all to double the efforts towards a carbon-free world.  

Speaking during the commemoration of the World UN-Habitat Day Monday in Cameroon, Maimunah said, the the world is already seeing the drastic impact of global warming on changing weather patterns.

“These changes have led to increased flooding and severe heat waves, threatening lives, property and ecosystems,” she Maimunah.

She regretted that global green house emissions continue to rise despite the best intentions of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, often referred to as the Paris Accords or the Paris Climate Accords, is an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015. It covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

The UN-Habitat Executive Director said the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity for the world’s cities, to put climate action on top of their agenda.

Maimunah noted that cities could attain 90% of their fair share of 2030 emission target by taking strategic action in four key sectors that include electricity, waste management, building and mobility.

“This is a chance to change how we generate our power, construct our buildings, heat, cool and light up our offices and homes, and travel around from home to work. We need clean, resource efficient energy, to replace fossil fuels. We need energy efficient infrastructure to encourage walking and cycling. ” She noted.

Adding that: “And we need well planned and well managed compact cities, that allow for non-motorized transport, to reduce energy consumption from cooling and heating, so the natural and built environment come together in greater harmony.”

Additionally, she said cities are the incubators of innovation and new technology urging that the strength must be harnessed for better climate change solutions.

“Climate action will differ from city to city, but we must make sure the green transition benefits everyone, especially the most vulnerable, and creates new jobs,” said UN-Habitat Executive Director.

She called on all to work together to ensure that climate goals are met through implementation of the New Urban Agenda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia lauded the Standard Gauge Railway for reducing air pollution by over 20% attributing it to the reduced number of trucks on the road.

The CS said the government is embracing clean energy in a bid to reduce carbon gas emissions. 

Macharia was speaking in an event held to mark the World Habitat day in OlKaria Naivasha and also attended by environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and Kengen Managing Director Rebecca Miano.

 

  

