UN-Habitat outlines five resolutions in its assembly

The UN-Habitat Assembly that ended Friday passed five resolutions focusing on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda

The Five resolutions to be adopted focuses on safer cities, implementation of the New Urban Agenda, achieving gender equality through UN-Habitat’s work to support inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and human settlements.

Delegations from 127 countries, including four Heads of State and Government and 49 ministers agreed to “promote sustainable patterns of consumption and production” through various methods including smart technologies, sustainable lifestyles and resource efficiency.

The UN-Habitat Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif said they all shared a common drive to improve cities and communities.

She said “The issues that symbolize our common fight and that bring us together, whether it is extreme poverty, inequalities, slums, social exclusion and marginalization, gender-based discrimination, humanitarian crises, conflicts, climate change, or high unemployment, deserve more attention than our differences,”.

The Declaration also submitted that the ministers “recognize and fully support the role and expertise of UN-Habitat as a focal point for sustainable urbanization and human settlements and as a centre of excellence and innovation”.

The five day UN-Habitat Assembly opened its doors for delegates on Monday with the election of Mexico’s Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Martha Delgado, as President of the Assembly for the next four years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta calling for the delegates to “explore strategic ways of transforming world cities and human settlements into engines of economic growth and development in a sustainable manner.

Kenya was also part of the 21 countries including China, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, France, the Gambia, Germany, Ghana, India, Japan, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, South Africa, South Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland and Zambia which pledged USD 152 million to fastrack the New Urban Agenda.

The overall theme of the Assembly, “Innovation for a Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities” was reflected throughout the week including in the High-Level Strategic Dialogue and around the complex with some 90 exhibitors showing exciting new solutions.

The second UN-Habitat Assembly, which will take place every four years, will be held from 5 to 9 June 2023.