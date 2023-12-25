UN recognizes Spring Festival as a Floating Holiday

China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Dai Bing said the recognition shows the wide influence and impact of Chinese civilization.

Spring Festival has been officially listed as a UN Floating Holiday in the UN Calendar of Conferences and Meetings starting in 2024, as announced by the Chinese Mission to the United Nations in a statement on Friday.

China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Dai Bing said the recognition shows the wide influence and impact of Chinese civilization, reflecting the UN’s advocacy for diverse and inclusive cultural values.

The UN resolution has received a warm welcome and enthusiastic support from UN member states and the UN Secretariat staff. The floating holiday will be a paid day off for UN employees to decide when to take.

Spring Festival, as a traditional festival in China, is not only a day for family reunion and bidding farewell to the old year, but also embodies the ideas of peace, harmony, and unity in Chinese civilization, Chinese envoy Dai Bing noted.

It has been designated in many countries and regions as a statutory holiday, with approximately one-fifth of the global population celebrating the Spring Festival in various forms.

The UN Secretary General would deliver a congratulatory message every year ahead of Spring Festival, to extend holiday greetings and blessings to the people of China and the countries that celebrate the holiday.