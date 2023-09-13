Uncollected passports: Kindiki to announce rapid response initiative

The Government will next week announce a rapid response initiative for the collection of passports.

Speaking during a surprise visit at the Embu Regional Immigration Department offices, Interior cabinet secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki said there are thousands of passports that remain uncollected at Nyayo House and other regional offices.

“There are thousands of passports that remain uncollected at the Immigration Department’s Nyayo House Headquarters and other regional offices. The Government will next week announce a rapid response initiative for the collection of passports” he said.

Kindiki said he is cascading the policy and operational guidelines initiated by the Government to fully and permanently transform the processing and issuance of passports and other citizenship documents.

He warned against bribery, saying the process of applying for and producing passports and other vital citizenship documents must be corruption-free and not involve brokers and middlemen.

Kindiki said as the Government addresses the historical backlog in the processing of passports, Immigration Department officers are working round the clock to expedite the processing of new applications.

Meanwhile, CS Kindiki says plans are underway to gazette Kajiado as a hardship area for civil servants.

Speaking when he presided over the official opening of Iloodokilani Sub County offices in Kajiado County, Kindiki said the gazettement will ensure fair compensation for government workers deployed in the county, key among them security and administrative officers, as well as teachers.

He said the decision is a culmination of extensive consultations and a lengthy review based on a number of factors including the harsh climatic conditions.