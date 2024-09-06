Uncover Skincare, a Kenya-based skincare brand founded by Sneha Mehta and Jade Oyateru has been recognised as among the most innovative beauty companies in Africa.

The two founders appeared in fashion magazine Vogue’s 100 innovators list alongside notable innovators that include entrepreneurs like South African designer Thebe Magugu, known for his socially conscious fashion designs, and Trevor Stuurman, a South African visual artist and cultural icon.

The list is meant to celebrate entrepreneurs pushing boundaries and contributing to cultural conversations, much like Uncover’s focus on redefining beauty standards in Africa​.

Acknowledging the honour, co-founder Sneha expressing their desire to be a global brand.

“This recognition not only highlights our work but also underscores the impact of our journey as dynamic women of color who founded Uncover in Africa, with a vision of being on the global stage,” she said.

The recognition further solidifies Uncover’s role as a leader in Africa’s beauty and wellness industry.

It also comes as the company prepares to expand to the North American market.

“This exciting recognition comes as we prepare for our North American launch and follows closely on the heels of our recent introduction of the Licorice Root Dark Spot Serum,” said Sneha.

Adding, “Our journey, spanning from Kenya to Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and now onto the international stage, is a testament to resilience and innovation.”

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Uncover Skincare has become a leader in creating data-driven products tailored for African skin.

The brand stands out for its digital-first approach, offering a six-step online skincare quiz, teleconsultation services, and a vibrant online community.

“Thank you for your trust and continuous love for Uncover. Your support has been integral to our success, and we’re excited to continue proudly representing Africa while making a powerful global impact.”