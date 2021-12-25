Under my watch, Kenya’s economy with grow by 10 percent annually- Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga is promising to institute sound policies that will help grow the country’s economy by more than 10 percent every year if elected president in the August 2022 elections.

The former Prime Minister maintains that this is achievable citing his experience and rich understanding of how to spur economic development.

“We have policies that will make it possible for our country to rise economically, and to lift our economy from where it is to another level.”

“If elected, I promise to ensure that every year, Kenya’s economy will be growing by 10 percent and more,” he vowed as he asked Kenyans to rally behind his bid for the country’s presidency.

He said his projection is possible to attain “because we will expand our industries, our agriculture sector, and the blue economy.”

Raila, who is also the African Union Special envoy on Infrastructure Development further promised to continue the ongoing expansion of the country’s infrastructure, such as the construction of roads so as to open up the country and facilitate the industries which will play a crucial role in his economic agenda

“I was the minister of roads and my record speaks for itself. I will ensure our economy is performing well.” He said

He said some of his competitors are promoting economic models that are unsustainable and called on Kenyans to reject them once elections are called. On this, he cited Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up model.

“They don’t understand sound economic policies. They don’t know anything about economic planning and development, but we do.” He reiterated

At the same time, Raila who was in Busia for the Abanyala cultural ceremony warned neighboring countries against using security personnel to harass Kenyan fishermen, impounding their fishing gears in Lake Victoria.

He said Kenya has many rivers feeding Lake Victoria and asked Uganda to agree to sustainable use of the lake resources.

He drummed up support for Azilio la Umoja initiative saying it will unite the country, provide a stable environment and shift attention to nation-building.

“I am not looking for followers, I am looking for partners. Are you ready to work with me?

“Your gun is the identity card, and the vote is your bullet. I am ready. I am with you and I know with your support I will emerge victorious.” He said