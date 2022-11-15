‘Under Our Skin’ film festival currently ongoing in Kenya

ByNzula

The event will run until November 19th.

The second edition of the Under Our Skin Film Festival 2022 which will run until November 19th is currently ongoing within the country. The festival aims to entertain, inform and inspire through the medium of film. The objective of the festival is to motivate audiences and participants to question, debate, and reflect on the state of human rights in Kenya and internationally.

Screenings and events are taking place at informal settlements, cinemas, and host venues across the city. This year’s festival will focus on three themes, namely:-

  • Expression as a right
  • Injustice by design
  • Social contract redefined

Some of the films expected to screen at the event include human-rights-focused films such as Supastaz, Chaguo, Journey To Justice,  No Rio E Mar and more.

A subsequent four-day edition of the festival will be held in Lamu from the 24th to the 27th of November 2022.​

To register to attend the event and see the program visit here.

  

Latest posts

Two Kenyan films to screen on Aljazeera

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Michelle Obama releases new book ‘The Light We Carry’

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Fourth edition of laugh festival scheduled for December

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: