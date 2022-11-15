‘Under Our Skin’ film festival currently ongoing in Kenya

The event will run until November 19th.

Film screening is a powerful tool to help ignite conversation, raise awareness, and drive societal change. Social justice-focused films occasionally expose important social issues. That's why the #UnderOurSkinFilmFestival2022 seeks to promote new connections in Kenyan communities pic.twitter.com/9RpzFbwRRT — Under Our Skin (@Under_OurSkin) November 14, 2022

The second edition of the Under Our Skin Film Festival 2022 which will run until November 19th is currently ongoing within the country. The festival aims to entertain, inform and inspire through the medium of film. The objective of the festival is to motivate audiences and participants to question, debate, and reflect on the state of human rights in Kenya and internationally.

Screenings and events are taking place at informal settlements, cinemas, and host venues across the city. This year’s festival will focus on three themes, namely:-

Expression as a right

Injustice by design

Social contract redefined

Some of the films expected to screen at the event include human-rights-focused films such as Supastaz, Chaguo, Journey To Justice, No Rio E Mar and more.

A subsequent four-day edition of the festival will be held in Lamu from the 24th to the 27th of November 2022.​

To register to attend the event and see the program visit here.

