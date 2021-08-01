Underestimate me at your own peril, Sen. Moi tells rivals

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) party leader Gideon Moi has warned his political rivals against taking his quest to be the country’s next President for granted.

Addressing a roadside gathering after a Church service in Kabarnet, Baringo County on Sunday, the Baringo Senator disclosed that he will soon roll out elaborate campaign machinery that will propel him to the apex of the country’s seat of power.

“I am asking you to be ready. There is work ahead. I know you understand me. And it’s not for the faint-hearted,” he told a group of supporters who blocked his motorcade demanding to be addressed by the KANU leader.

It is here that Gideon attested to the fact that there are those who view him as a weakling, but warned that they should continue doing so and they will be in for a rude shock.

“I am in this (race for Presidency), and there is no going back.” He said while assuring his political base that he has toughened up and was ready to face his opponents.

And even as he expressed confidence in his chances in the next election, the independence party chairman called on Kenyans not to lower the guard in the ongoing fight against covid-19.

Moi warned that the current virus variant has proved deadly and as such, all and sundry must observe safety guidelines issued by the government so as to stay out of harm’s way. He made a case for inoculation saying the covid jabs will save lives.

“I am asking you to kindly avail yourselves for vaccination. This virus is dangerous,” he pleased