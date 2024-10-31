Millions of Indians are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights and one of the most important events in the Hindu calendar.

The annual festival tends to fall between October and November, but the exact date varies each year as the Hindu calendar is based on the Moon.

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Thursday, but some parts of the country will observe the festival on Friday.

People light oil lamps and candles on the day to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

In the lead up to Diwali, people clean and organise their homes. New clothes are bought and sweets and gifts are exchanged with friends, families and neighbours.

Many draw traditional designs like rangoli – made using colourful powders – outside their doors to welcome luck and positivity.

On this day, families worship Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.

Lamps are lit and windows and doors are left open to help the goddess find her way into people’s homes.

In Kenya, President William Ruto hosted the Indian community at Statehouse on Wednesday to commemorate the occasion.

In his speech, the president promised to contemplate making the day a public holiday over the next year.

“I will undertake to subject it to the process of government,” the President said in response to a request from Hindu leaders.

Unlike other religious holidays such as Easter, Idd-Ul-Fitr and Christmas, Diwali is not recognised as a public holiday in Kenya, however, according to the Public Holidays Act the Ministry of Interior can decide to gazette one.

“The Minister (Interior) may at any time if he thinks fit, by notice in the Gazette, declare any day to be a public holiday either in addition to the days mentioned in the Schedule or in substitution for any of those days and either throughout Kenya,” the Public Holiday Act says in part.