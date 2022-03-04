UNDP’s Steiner highlights role of cross border traders in conservation

ByJUSTUS WANZALA

A United Nations official says informal cross border traders have the potential of creating new green jobs in Africa through carbon capture.

The official, Achim Steiner, administrator at the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, says that locally driven, scalable, and cost-effective innovative solutions by cross border traders enhances environmental protection.

Steiner says the United Nations Development Programme funded Africa Borderland Centre -ABC, initiated by the UN agency in 2021, has led to environmental conservation and made communities resilient from Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke at the sidelines of the United Nations Environment Assembly meeting in Nairobi.

posted by Eric Biegon
  

Latest posts

Kibugu makes the cut as CS Amina hails President Kenyatta for immense support towards Kenya Open Success

Maxwell Wasike

Embu driver jailed for 3 years and license revoked for causing death

Beth Nyaga

Kivutha says he will vie for Makueni Senatorial seat in August

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More