UNDP’s Steiner highlights role of cross border traders in conservation

A United Nations official says informal cross border traders have the potential of creating new green jobs in Africa through carbon capture.

The official, Achim Steiner, administrator at the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, says that locally driven, scalable, and cost-effective innovative solutions by cross border traders enhances environmental protection.

Steiner says the United Nations Development Programme funded Africa Borderland Centre -ABC, initiated by the UN agency in 2021, has led to environmental conservation and made communities resilient from Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke at the sidelines of the United Nations Environment Assembly meeting in Nairobi.