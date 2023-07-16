Home Podcasts Ūndūire Witū: Ciūrīa na macokio

Ūndūire Witū: Ciūrīa na macokio

Ūndūire_witū GĪTOOĪ KĪMENYAGA KĪERWO ūgīterebwo nī mūtabania Martin Ndungu wa Kamande tūcokerio ciūrīa na tūtonywo ndūgīra nī mūtonyi witū Awa #Chief_Michael_Kanyonga_wa_Mūkono.

Part 1

kiico

Part 2

