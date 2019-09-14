The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has launched a brand new Kiswahili website and social media platforms on Thursday.

The launch is aimed at reaching tens of millions Kiswahili speakers around the world.

The website and social media platforms will provide environmental news, key data, and will seek to tell inspiring stories of people working to improve our environment.

The website will also explore important topics around the climate crisis, biodiversity, nature-based solutions, pollution, and much more.

The launch of the website comes days ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit that will take place in New York on 23 September, 2019.