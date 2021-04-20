UNESCO DG urges investigation into killing of KBC journalist Betty Barasa

In a release, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay condemned the killing of Betty saying gunpoint censorship must not be allowed to undermine journalists’.
“I condemn the killing of Betty Barasa. I call on the authorities to investigate this crime and determine whether it was linked to Barasa’s profession as a journalist.” Said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General.
Adding that: “Gunpoint censorship must not be allowed to undermine journalists’ ability to carry out their work.”
Betty’s husband Geoffrey Namachanja eulogized her as a dear wife and dedicated mother. He said he had lost a pillar, who supported him emotionally, financially and in many other ways for the past 17 years.
Namachanja told mourners that they met in April 2004, wedded in April 2014 and she met her death in April 2021.
Barasa called on the government security machinery to find the murderers of his wife adding that this will bring closure to the murder mystery.
UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.
