UNESCO DG urges investigation into killing of KBC journalist Betty Barasa

Written By: Christine Muchira

The motive of the killing is not known.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization- UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has called on the Kenyan authorities to investigate the murder of television journalist Betty Barasa in Oloolua, Ngong  Kajiado County on 7 April.

In a release, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay condemned the killing of Betty saying gunpoint censorship must not be allowed to undermine journalists’.

“I condemn the killing of Betty Barasa. I call on the authorities to investigate this crime and determine whether it was linked to Barasa’s profession as a journalist.” Said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General.

Adding that: “Gunpoint censorship must not be allowed to undermine journalists’ ability to carry out their work.”

Senior video editor and producer for the public television Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Barasa was accosted by three men outside her house as she was returning from work.

They forced their way into her home, held the journalist’s family hostage, and ransacked the premises before killing Betty Barasa.

She was buried in a private ceremony at her home in Oloolua, Kajiado County last week.

Betty’s husband Geoffrey Namachanja eulogized her as a dear wife and dedicated mother. He said he had lost a pillar, who supported him emotionally, financially and in many other ways for the past 17 years.

Namachanja told mourners that they met in April 2004, wedded in April 2014 and she met her death in April 2021.

Barasa called on the government security machinery to find the murderers of his wife adding that this will bring closure to the murder mystery.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/slain-kbc-journalist-betty-barasa-laid-to-rest/

Christine Muchira

