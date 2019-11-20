Unga wa Dola maize flour confirmed safe for consumption: KEBS

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the standards regulatory body in Kenya, has re-issued Kitui Flour Mills Limited with its operating permit.

The reinstatement of the permit followed inspections by KEBS at the Kitui Flour Mills processing facilities, which ascertained the company has met quality standards required for flour production.

“KEBS inspectors conducted inspections to review and determine the effectiveness of the controls put in place by your firm that were to ensure that your products meet the requirements of the fortified sifted maize meal specification. The purpose of this letter is to notify you that the suspension of your standardization mark permit for sifted maize meal branded Dola is hereby lifted effective from the 20th of November 2019,” said KEBS in their statement.

Reacting to the development, Kitui Flour Mills General Manager said: “As a company, we do not take food safety as an option, but the nexus of all our processes to protect our consumers and which we have done over the past 20 years of business. We strive to deliver the highest quality of flour through meticulous international standards that form the basis of our production.”