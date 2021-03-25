UNHCR: Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma camps a distress to refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR is calling on the Kenyan government to reconsider its demand to have Daadab and Kakuma refugee camps closed.

The UN agency is worried that such a move will cause untold suffering to thousands of displaced persons who consider the two camps their safe haven.

“UNHCR is concerned about the impact this decision would have on the protection of refugees in Kenya, including in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue our dialogue with the Kenyan authorities on this issue.” The agency said in a statement.

While noting that the intention to close Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps was within a short timeframe, the UN agency called on the Government of Kenya to allow for suitable and sustainable solutions to be found and that those who continue to need protection are able to receive it.

UNHCR concern came hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i issued a 14-day ultimatum for the UN body to develop a road map towards the definite closure of Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps.

The Interior CS says this demand is non-negotiable noting that the two camps pose a threat to the country, citing intelligence indicating planned terrorist attacks from the two camping grounds.

In its statement, the UN Refugee Agency acknowledged concerns by Kenyan authorities and expressed gratitude “to the people and Government of Kenya for generously hosting refugees and asylum-seekers for several decades and recognize the impact this generosity has had.”

UNHCR however says it stands ready to support the Government of Kenya in continuing and further strengthening the work that is ongoing to find solutions that are orderly, sustainable, and respect refugee rights.

The ultimatum to close the two world’s largest refugee camps has been received with mixed feelings both locally and internationally.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula expressed his support for the intended closure of the camps saying this has been the intention of the country for years, and with justification.

“We will support the government in closing these camps. The people who attacked the Garissa University were said to have emerged from Dadaab refugee camp.” He said

Wetangula, a former minister of foreign affairs however says the Kenyan authorities should engage the UNHCR to give them an opportunity to relocate the refugees to willing third-party countries.

“Once you host refugees, they acquire rights. We need to engage very carefully on humanitarian grounds” He said