UNHCR donates COVID-19 testing machine to Turkana County

Turkana County has received a GeneXpert machine for testing COVID-19 donated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Kenya office.

Governor Josphat Nanok received the machine as well as PPE kits from Kahin Ismail Head of UNHCR Kakuma Sub-Office.

Nanok said the machine is a huge boost to the County’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 saying it will reduce the cost of transporting samples for testing as well as time taken to get results.

He said the machine will be installed at the Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH) adding that a similar machine has been installed at Kakuma IRC Hospital.

“We are grateful to UNHCR for the support and will continue this fruitful partnership to further strengthen the healthcare system in Turkana,” He said.