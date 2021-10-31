Unicef hails impact of cash transfer programmes on Kenyans

The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has acknowledged the contribution of Cash Transfer programmes to behavior change among community members in the country.

Unicef Kisumu Zonal Office Chief Wangari Kamau noted the positive impact that Kakamega county cash transfer programme dubbed Imarisha Afya ya Mama na Mtoto has had on attendance at maternal clinics by vulnerable women since the programme inception in 2014.

The programme has benefited over 65, 000 women with the county government injecting Ksh 100 million to support its scale up every financial year.

Speaking in Kakamega town on Saturday, Kamau said that according to a research conducted by Unicef and Nairobi University’s Institute for Development Studies (IDS), the cash transfer programmes will have a more powerful effect if they will be combined with other social interventions than when implemented alone.

As a result, Unicef partnered with the county government of Kakamega to relaunch the Imarisha Afya ya Mama na Mtoto which is also known as Oparanya Care to include linkages where beneficiaries will be linked to other social protection services such as the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme, the National Birth Registration agenda and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The programme will also address disability, HIV/AIDs and gender issues, among the vulnerable, to ensure that no deserving woman is left behind.

Karanja noted that Unicef will also utilize the program to promote economic activities and increase access to food and nutrition by promoting agricultural activities, education and vocational training services for adolescent mothers.

“Unicef believes that investing in the early years of a child will yield significant returns in the future. We concentrate on the first 1000 days of a child’s life-from conception to their second birthday, and investing in proper nutrition during this time is critical. We can say the same for health care in the early years, for instance immunization, literally saves lives,” she explained.

Every pregnant mother listed in the programme benefits from Ksh 2000 per visit to health facilities until their sixth visit and until the child marks their 1000 days from conception.

According to Unicef, since 2014, the Imarisha Afya ya Mama na Mtoto programme in Kakamega county has led to improvement in skilled delivery indicators to 74.3 percent, Family Planning to 59.6 percent and maternal mortality standing at 73.6 percent.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said that the devolved government’s goal is to ensure that all women are registered when they go to hospital to facilitate the county’s plans for them. He says the county government is using Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) to identify pregnant women in communities to be listed for the programme.

He said for one to benefit, they must be vulnerable, pregnant, a resident of Kakamega county and must have an Identity Card (ID) noting that in 2017 they discovered that 6000 women who were being vetted lacked IDs.

Governor Oparanya also urged women who qualify for the programme to get personal mobile phones since the funds are sent through their handsets via mobile money transfer services such as M-Pesa.

He said the programme will support only two children per vulnerable woman and it will be discontinued once a child reaches 18months but cautioned residents not to take advantage of the programme by giving birth to many children without proper plans.

The programme mirrors similar social security initiatives including the innovative cash transfer and nutrition programme launched in five counties of Kitui, Kilifi, Marsabit, Turkana and West Pokot to reduce child poverty.

The programme known as Nutrition Improvement for Children through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) targets vulnerable families who already receive cash transfers through the National Government’s Safety Net Programme and include pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and those with children under the age of two.