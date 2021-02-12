UNICEF, Pfizer sign agreement to deliver 40mln coronavirus vaccines in 2021

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement on Friday it had signed an agreement with Pfizer pharmaceutical company to acquire 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine through 2021.

“This supply agreement allows UNICEF to procure doses out of the up to 40 million doses that have been secured under the COVAX Facility’s Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with Pfizer/BioNTech to be available throughout 2021,” the statement said.

Countries that were allocated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses in the COVAX allocation will start receiving the vaccine as early as the first quarter of 2021, the statement said.

It added that UNICEF has been cooperating with partners to ensure that governments have ultra-cold chain storage required to store and distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The COVAX facility is a global initiative to provide the world with coronavirus vaccines affordable to all countries. It aims to distribute at least two billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.