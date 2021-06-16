Unilever to train 100,000 women entrepreneurs on financial literacy

Unilever has rolled out a five year programme that will offer financial literacy training and advertising to at least 100,000 women entrepreneurs in East Africa.

The ‘Sunlight Women of More’ programme which enters the second stage brings together Absa Bank Kenya and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and will to scale up and training an additional five thousand women this year – a hundred-fold increase.

During the first programmed rolled out in 2020, Unilever trained fifty women on entrepreneurship, innovation and financial literacy.

“Sunlight is committed to helping over 100,000 Kenyan women entrepreneurs to develop their businesses into sustainable and profitable ventures they can be proud of by 2026. We will do this by providing tools and partnership to allow them to become More. We have done this by partnering with UNITAR and Absa Bank,” said Henry Muchauraya Unilever Homecare Director for East Africa.

Statistics show that women owned businesses are making a significant contribution to the Kenyan economy, accounting for 48% of all micro-small and medium sized enterprises, which contribute to about 20 % of the GDP.

“Women are still faced with many real and perceptual huddles that have tipped the scales against them and made it more difficult to succeed with certain opportunities. As a bank whose purpose is to bring possibilities to life, we are happy to be part of this partnership as it will go a long way in addressing historic challenges that face women entrepreneurs and support them grow. The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to more entrepreneurs, and we believe that with the right financial literacy, these businesses can grow exponentially,” said Elizabeth Wasunna, Director Business Banking, Absa Bank Kenya.

To be eligible for the training, one must own a business that has been in operation for at least one year, be keen to learn and are highly motivated to succeed to provide positive impact to the society.

The training will support the development of entrepreneurial knowledge and skills of participants looking to address local needs through innovative and creative business solutions.

“We are excited to join the ‘Sunlight Women of More’ programme to support thousands of women who will now be given the opportunity to reach their full potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly delayed and derailed the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), affecting marginalized populations, such as women, more than others,” added Mihoko Kumamoto, Director for Division for Prosperity, UNITAR.

The training will also encourage peer learning, knowledge sharing, and the formation of a network of like-minded practitioners and entrepreneurs in Kenya and in the region.

An open call to entry will be placed on the UNITAR platform from 21st June 2021