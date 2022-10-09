Union threatens industrial action if University fails to honour CBA

Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers, KUDHEIHA, has issued a 14-day strike notice to the board of Egerton University over alleged noncompliance with a signed Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The union’s Secretary General Albert Njeru is accusing the institution of delaying the salary for non-teaching staff. The Union now wants Egerton University to implement the deal reached between the institution and the nonteaching staff failure to which they will down their tools.

“We are today giving notice. If by the 31st of this month, Egerton would not have paid full salaries, the 100 percent of the salaries they owe the workers of the university, the arrears of 40 percent, or implemented our CBA 2013-2017 registered by the Labour and Relations Court in full, all workers at the university will have no alternative but to lay down their tools, ” Njeru warned

He accused the university management of turning a blind eye to the welfare of the majority of the workers in the institution.

“We cannot have the management enjoying allowances, freedom of association and above all full salaries whereas the employees are still demanding their full pay which is their right,” he charged

