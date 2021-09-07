Unions condemn recent killings of Kenyan truck drivers

Kenya long Distance truck drivers Union and South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association have condemned the recent Kenyan truck drivers killing in South Sudan calling on the Government to beef up security.

In a crisis meeting between the two bodies in Mlolongo, the officials said more than 20 drivers have been killed ferrying goods into South Sudan territory.

Kenya long Distance truck drivers Union Chairman Nicholas Mbugua said the recent killings have resulted in an impasse, grounding hundreds of trucks at border points in protests.

He urges truck drivers to resume their journeys to their destination saying the south Sudan has assured the union of beefed security characterised by heavy police patrols along the volatile routes.

South Sudan Freight Forwarders Associations chairman Emmanuel Kachoul Mayen condemned the killings which took place along Nimule – Juba highway.

He said the rebels Motive is to disrupt the supply chain from Mombasa port to South Sudan and to discourage the Business Community and people of South Sudan who are currently using Mombasa Port as their port preference to move their cargo.

The Government of South Sudan has committed to protect the Kenyan drivers in their territory urging them to resume operations.