Unique elephant conservation initiative dubbed ‘Herd of One’ launched

Conservation organization World Wide Fund for Nature – Kenya (WWF-Kenya), and Sankara Nairobi, have joined hands in a unique partnership to enhance elephant conservation and the livelihoods of the people who live in and around elephant rich areas.

Through an initiative dubbed ‘Herd of One’, –Sankara Nairobi guests can donate at least One USD or 100 Kenya Shillings which goes towards enhancing African elephant conservation and socio-economic activities by communities.

The key objective of the joint initiative is to mitigate human-elephant conflict which leads to human deaths, injuries, destruction of property and elephant killings in retaliation.

The initiative, in addition, will help to work towards stopping the extinction of the African elephant and increase their population.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This ties well with WWF-Kenya’s mission to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, and Nairobi Sankara green initiative to ensure the hotel operations are not only environmentally-friendly but contribute towards carbon footprint reduction.

“The Herd of One initiative is another reminder that our strength to effect change, and reverse nature loss, lies in our partnerships and unified action. From communities who are the pillars of conservation, to policy and decision-makers at national and county governments, civil society organisations, young people and the private sector.” Isaac Awuondo – WWF-Kenya, Board Chair.

Kenya is a nature-based economy. The wildlife Resource is the cornerstone of Kenya’s economy, directly linked to sectors like the hospitality industry and tourism- the second-largest source of foreign exchange revenue in Kenya.

We are however losing nature faster than it can restore itself.

According to the Living Planet Report, 2018, wildlife populations have declined by over half in less than 50 years.

Businesses and communities should worry about wildlife conservation because it is not just about love for nature but about our economy as well.

“Partnerships like Herd of One provide a huge opportunity for this generation to protect wildlife species and enhance livelihoods. Wildlife remains one of the key cornerstones of Kenya’s tourism and hospitality industry. We should strive to protect this valuable resource. ” Krishna Unni – Group General Manager, Sankara Nairobi

Elephants are ecosystem engineers, their health and population is an indicator of the health of the environment, it is critical, therefore, that the population of this endangered species is growing, stable and thriving for the benefit of nature and people.