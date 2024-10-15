United by Eggs: A global staple in the fight for food security

Did you know that over 1 trillion eggs are consumed globally each year, making eggs one of the most affordable and accessible sources of high-quality protein? In fact, for millions of people, eggs are a lifeline in combating malnutrition and food insecurity, thanks to their nutrient density and low environmental footprint.

World Egg Day 2024, is themed this year as “United by Eggs,” and the day serves as a celebration of the humble egg; a food that not only unites people from all corners of the globe but also plays a crucial role in global food security. Eggs are not just an excellent source of protein, but they are also packed with essential nutrients and minerals. Eggs are affordable and versatile, and play a big role in a balanced diet. For communities with limited access to other protein sources, eggs are an accessible, nutrient-dense option that can be prepared in a multitude of ways, making them a beloved food staple in diverse culinary traditions worldwide.

Eggs transcend borders, serving as a dietary staple in diverse cultures around the world. They connect communities through shared culinary traditions. In Mexico, they are a central part of traditional breakfasts like huevos rancheros, while in Japan, they are featured in dishes such as tamagoyaki and ramen. In China, century eggs and tea eggs are widely consumed, underscoring eggs’ versatility and nutritional value.

Compared to the rest of the world-egg consumption in Kenya is low and that needs to change. Not only are eggs often referred to as nature’s superfood, they are a hugely economical source of protein, they require fewer resources to produce compared to other protein sources. They provide numerous health benefits, from supporting brain development and reducing the risk of certain diseases to aiding in weight management.

In 2024, egg consumption in Kenya is approximately 36 eggs per person per year (2.6 kg annually). Compared to other countries, the US consumes about 192 eggs per person annually (13.2 kg), Mexico consumes about 156 eggs per person (10.4 kg) and South Africa consumes about 48 eggs per person (3.2 kg). According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals like B12, selenium, and folic acid. These nutrients are especially important for improving diets in low-income regions, and eggs can play a key role in reducing malnutrition among vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

In Kenya, where food security remains a pressing issue, the availability of affordable, high-protein foods like eggs is essential. In Kenya, approximately 12% of the population experiences acute food insecurity, with arid and semi-arid regions being the most affected due to limited access to nutritious foods, according to Knowledge for Policy. Protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) is a critical concern, especially for children, with 26% of children under five suffering from stunted growth.

Eggs, being nutrient-dense and affordable, offer an effective solution to this issue, providing essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals crucial for child development.

At Kenchic, a company focusing on growing the poultry sector in Kenya, eggs are a priority. The company believes that greater egg consumption in Kenya would have enormous benefits. Eggs provide an easily accessible source of protein, especially for children and eggs are great value for money and they can be purchased in small quantities making them extremely affordable. Increasing egg consumption in Kenya would also benefit poultry farmers across the country.

A key aspect of success in the agriculture and food sectors is partnering with small-scale farmers, which enhances egg availability and supports local economies. Collaborating with local farmers ensures a reliable and affordable protein source, particularly in areas with limited access to costly options. These partnerships exemplify how cooperation can improve food security and promote sustainable practices. When businesses, farmers, and communities work together, they create effective solutions to address global food insecurity.

As the global population grows, food security becomes a priority, especially in resource-limited regions. Eggs, with their high nutrient density and low environmental footprint, support dietary diversity while promoting sustainable agricultural practices that mitigate food production’s environmental impacts.

To improve food security, individuals, businesses, and governments must work together. Consumers can make informed choices by supporting local farmers and producers, while policymakers can implement strategies to enhance food availability. Reducing food loss in supply chains and promoting responsible consumption can significantly impact food security.

Through collective action, we can ensure that nutritious food reaches everyone, everywhere. By prioritizing sustainable practices and supporting local farmers, we can create a more equitable and resilient food system for all.

Eggs are an easy and affordable protein source, they are easy to cook, store and can be used in meals from breakfast to dinner. We need to re-look at eating more eggs in our diet in Kenya.