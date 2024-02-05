United climb into the top 6 with victory over the hammers

Manchester United ascended into the Premier League’s top six as goals from Rasmus Hojlund and a double from Alejandro Garnacho secured a 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils were coming off a dramatic 4-3 win over Wolves last week when they had their blushes saved by 18-year-old Kobe Mainoo, with United having to thank two young stars again, as they recorded a more routine victory with three points.

Hojlund’s broke the deadlock for the Red Devils in the 23rd minute, as he marked his 21st birthday in style with a rifled goal that saw him score 4 goals in as many games.

Garnacho then took centre stage as his deflected effort early in the second half doubled United’s lead before, he rounded off the scoring six minutes from time.

Victory, though, came at a cost as Lisandro Martinez hobbled off with a potentially serious knee injury.

The Argentine has only recently returned from a long-term foot injury that has kept him out for most of the season.

Former United boss David Moyes’ long wait for a win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager in the Premier League goes on as defeat sees the Hammers slip behind their opponents in the table, down to seventh.