United fall at Bournemouth as Liverpool comeback to beat Villa 2-1

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was a “step back for us” as his side’s three-match winning run ended at Bournemouth.

United made a positive start after going four unbeaten but their new-found belief seemed to evaporate in driving rain and swirling wind on the south coast.

Former United trainee Joshua King struck on the stroke of half-time to claim Bournemouth’s first goal in nearly six hours and give the Cherries their first win since September.

United came into the game in seventh place but now have a haul of 13 points from 11 games – their lowest at this stage of a league campaign since 1986-87 (11).

Liverpool scored two late goals – including a dramatic injury-time winner from Sadio Mane – as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa and preserve their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

With their 10-month long unbeaten league record seemingly about to end, the Reds dug deep to conjure a stellar finish, begun when Andy Robertson arrived at the back post to head them level.

Mane then provided the final, remarkable twist, glancing a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton and into the far corner of the net.

It was a cruel blow to Villa, who had led from the 21st minute through summer-signing Trezeguet’s first goal for the club – a volleyed finish from John McGinn’s free-kick.

Liverpool’s win means they retain their advantage over second-placed Manchester City, who staged their own comeback to beat Southampton and visit Anfield for a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash next Sunday.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster was denied a stunning headed equaliser in stoppage time as Chelsea hung on for victory at Watford to move third in the Premier League.

In blustery conditions, the visitors opened the scoring after five minutes when Jorginho’s delicious pass allowed Tammy Abraham to lift in his 10th goal of the season.

Foster made two superb stops to prevent Frank Lampard’s side going further ahead before the break as he denied both Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

But he could not prevent Pulisic following up his hat-trick against Burnley last Saturday with another goal as the American tucked in Abraham’s low cross.

Watford, who remain bottom of the Premier League and are still searching for their first league win of the season, were handed a lifeline when Gerard Deulofeu tucked in a video assistant referee-awarded penalty, his first goal of the season.

And the hosts almost equalised when Foster’s header deep in injury time was superbly saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who sparked celebrations among his team-mates with the last action of the match.

But overall, Watford could not match a superior Chelsea side who recorded a fifth successive away win in the league, and a club-record equalling seventh away victory in all competitions.